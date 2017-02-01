Rail tickets to be cheaper, no service charge on e-tickets

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday announced that no service charge will be levied on tickets booked through the IRCTC website.
As of now, Rs. 40 on every ticket booked in air-conditioned classes and a service charge of Rs. 20 on every ticket booked in sleeper class is levied by the IRCTC when ticket is booked through its website.
Jaitley also announced that by 2019, all coaches of Indian Railways would be fitted with bio-toilets taking a step further towards making the railways clean and more environment-friendly.
- Total allocation for Railways is Rs. 1,31,000 crore.
- No service charge on tickets booked through IRCTC.
- Raksha coach with a corpus of Rs. 1 lakh crore for five years (for passenger safety).
- Unmanned level crossings will be eliminated by 2020.
- 3,500 km of railway lines to be commissioned this year up from 2,800 km last year.
- SMS-based ”clean my coach service” is put in place.
- Coach mitra facility will be introduced to register all coach related complaints.
- By 2019 all trains will have bio-toilets.
- Five-hundred stations will be made differently-abled friendly.
- Railways to partner with logistics players for front-end and back-end solutions for select commodities.
- Railways will offer competitive ticket booking facility.
- New Metro rail policy will be announced with new modes of financing.