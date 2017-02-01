Rail tickets to be cheaper, no service charge on e-tickets

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday announced that no service charge will be levied on tickets booked through the IRCTC website.

As of now, Rs. 40 on every ticket booked in air-conditioned classes and a service charge of Rs. 20 on every ticket booked in sleeper class is levied by the IRCTC when ticket is booked through its website.

Jaitley also announced that by 2019, all coaches of Indian Railways would be fitted with bio-toilets taking a step further towards making the railways clean and more environment-friendly.