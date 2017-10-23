Rail Roko agitation will subject to criminal prosecution in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A high level Security Committee for Railways has decided that in all cases of Rail Roko in the State, criminal prosecution will be initiated forthwith.

The first meeting of the State Level Security Committee was held today under the chairmanship of Odisha DGP Dr RP Sharma. The panel has been recently formed under the direction of Ministry of Home Affairs. Senior officers of RPF, Intelligence Bureau and Odisha Police participated in the meeting.

It was observed that incidents of Rail Roko have come down considerably in the state in last few years. The courts have convicted many agitators, who were involved in the rail rook agitation especially on the ground that such rail roko have caused financial loss to the government and inconvenience to passengers.

It was decided to appraise the courts about financial loss occurring due to these agitations so that the agitators can be made financially liable also under the Railways Act.

The meeting also discussed about incidents of sabotage involving loss of railway properties in the state. A detailed discussion was held on LWE threat to railways especially in Southern Odisha. It was decided to intensify patrolling and augment resources in vulnerable areas affected by the CPI Maoists.

Dr Sharma emphasized that both GRP and RPF should ensure a crime free and people friendly environment in the railway stations and running trains.

He also directed that stringent action must be initiated against police personnel if they are found involved in any wrong doings.