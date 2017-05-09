Headlines

Raid at petrol pumps in Bhubaneswar

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
petrol pumps raided

Bhubaneswar: Based on complaints of consumers regarding cheating in petrol filling stations similar to Uttar Pradesh, today independent squads of the Civil Supplies department raided petrol pumps across the capital city.

Four squads of the department raided 14 petrol stations in the city by 2 pm. Two petrol pumps have been caught with irregularities and fined, informed newly appointed minister Surya Narayan Patro.

“We will continue with these raids in the city and then across the state,” said Patro.

While there has been no confirmation on chips being used to cheat customers at the filling stations like in UP, cheating conumers has been seen, said the raid officials.

