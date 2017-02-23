IT raid at DFO’s house

Bhubaneswar: Income Tax officials raided the office and house of Nuapada Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sarat Chandra Panda on the charges of tax evasion and hoarding of cash post demonetisation.

His office at Khariar and his house at Gouri Nagar in Bhubaneswar were raided by separate Income Tax sleuths on Tuesday morning simultaneously.

Sources in the IT Department said huge amount of cash was deposited during the demonetisation period and the DFO was unable to furnish its details. Around Rs 3.46 crore of cash was found from multiple bank accounts.

Multiple bank accounts have also being seized. It was also found during the raids that the DFO had not submitted his IT returns for the current fiscal while two PAN cards in his wife’s name were recovered.

Cash of around 6 lakhs was seized from his house during the raid which consisted 304 numbers of Rs 500 notes and 249 number of Rs 2000 notes.

Meanwhile, state vigilance department has also started investigating into the case.