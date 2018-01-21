Raid in Cuttack malls exposes fire safety lapses

Cuttack: Odisha Fire Services department on Saturday conducted surprise inspection at 12 hotels and shopping malls in Cuttack that revealed serious violations by the owners of the establishments.

“During the raid we found that none of them have fire safety licences neither have they applied for it,” said Fire Services DG BK Sharma adding most of the buildings have deviated from their approved plans. The fire safety measures undertaken by these establishments are substandard. Some of the buildings have fire extinguishers, but those are outdated and staff do not know how to use those.

The team also found combustible materials like cartoons are dumped carelessly while basements are full of waste materials which are highly inflammable.

The fire personnel pointed that open spaces, corridors and escape routes in the buildings were found to be blocked, risking the lives of hundreds of people.