Rahul urges voters not to be fooled by Modi, KCR, Owaisi

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday advised the people of Telangana not to be fooled by political leaders who fight elections for their own benefit.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao(KCR) and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi are all “alike” . Rahul urged the voters to turn down them at the hustings.

The Congress president said Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) are the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ‘B’ and ‘C’ team, respectively.

He took to his tweeter handle to say that these leaders speak in twisted tongues. Do not be fooled by them.

The Congress chief said Telangana was born of idealism and great dreams. But, he lamented that these leaders have undermined the ideal.