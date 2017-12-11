Headlines

Rahul officially declared Congress president

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi was named the next president of the Congress on Monday. He will take over from his mother Sonia Gandhi.

As many as 89 nomination papers proposing the name of Rahul Gandhi for Congress president was received. All the nomination papers were found valid, Returning Officer of the Election Commission M Ramachandran said.

Gandhi was declared elected after the deadline to withdraw nominations ended. However, the elevation is only a formality as the Election Commission had already declared that Rahul Gandhi was the only candidate in the fray with a valid nomination for the Congress Presidential election. He had filed his nomination papers for the post of party president on December 4.

