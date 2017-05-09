Headlines

Rahul to meet Odisha Congress leaders on May 11

Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: The second meeting of AICC vice president Rahul Gandhi with Odisha Congress leaders to reform the party in the state that was to happen on Tuesday will now be held on Thursday. The meeting was cancelled by Rahul today.

On Monday, party members met Rahul and discussed throughout the day the situation of Congress in Odisha. He had also met some leaders from the state one by one yesterday including party president Prasad Harichandan and Leader of Opposition Narasingha Mishra.

Today, however he cancelled the meeting and it has been shifted to May 11.

“We got a call that the party vice president has cancelled all his meetings for the day,” Tara Bahinipati.

