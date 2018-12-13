Rahul Gandhi to take final call on Rajasthan CM

Jaipur: The Congress president Rahul Gandhi will take a final call as to who will become the next chief minister of Rajasthan.

The grand old party is grappling with the task of choosing a chief minister to head the desert state. Reports said Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot are the contenders for the coveted post.

The two leaders have arrived in the national capital on Thursday to meet Congress president Rahul Gandhi at his residence, reports said.

Gehlot said that the Congress president will take a decision on the name of the Rajasthan CM. The observers have taken note of everyone’s opinion in this connection.

Party sources said Rahul Gandhi will first meet central observer KC Venugopal. Gandhi is expected to meet both Pilot and Gehlot shortly after his discussion with Venugopal.