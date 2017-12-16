Rahul Gandhi takes over as Congress president

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi officially took over as chief of the Congress party on Saturday, from his mother Sonia Gandhi who headed the country’s oldest party for 19 years.

The same took place in an official ceremony in party headquarter in the national capital. The ceremony began at 10:30 am.

The 47-year-old, who has been the party vice president for over four years since 2013, was unanimously elected as Congress president by party’s central election.

Just before he takes over, Sonia had on Friday hinted at her retirement. However, Congress party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala posted on Twitter said Sonia Gandhi has retired as President of Indian National Congress and not from politics. “Her blessings, wisdom and innate commitment to Congress ideology shall always be our guiding light.