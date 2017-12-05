Rahul Gandhi set to be next Congress chief

New Delhi: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi is all set to be the party’s new chief as he was found to be the only valid candidate in the fray for the election to the Congress president’s post, the party’s returning officer said today.

The picture became clear following the scrutiny of nominations filed yesterday on his behalf.

“There is now only one validly nominated candidate, that is Rahul Gandhi,” said Mullappally Ramachandran, returning officer for the election.

A total of 89 nomination papers were received, all proposing Rahul Gandhi’s name. All the nominations were found to be valid after scrutiny.