After Rahul Gandhi, Missing poster of Sonia Gandhi surface in UP

Posted on
Sonia Gandhi

Lucknow: After posters of Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi ‘missing’ surfaced in Amethi, it was the turn of his mother and party chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday to go ‘missing’ in  her Lok Sabha constituency in Rae Bareli.

According to sources, dozens of posters, describing their Lok Sabha MP as “missing” along with “a reward for anyone who can locate her”, surfaced overnight at Gora Bazaar, Mahanandpur and the Government Colony in Rae Bareli.

Sonia Gandhi has not visited her parliamentary constituency this year and Rahul has not visited his parliamentary constituency Amethi since February, when he came to canvass support for Congress candidates during the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

The Congress President had given the campaign a miss due to ill health.

