Rahul Gandhi may be Congress chief before Gujarat polls, Decission tomorrow

New Delhi: The elevation of Rahul Gandhi as Congress president is finally on the cards after missed several deadlines.

According to sources, the Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will be elected as the top boss of the party before the Gujarat assembly elections.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s highest decision-making body, is meeting on Monday to decide on the timeline for the party president’s election but this may just be a formality.

Rahul Gandhi is expected to be the only candidate in the fray, the sources said.

Once the schedule for the election is approved by the CWC, the party’s Central Election Authority will notify the same.

The party’s organisational election has to be completed before December 31. The Election Commission has given the party the last extension for completing the internal poll process by the end of this year.

Notably, Sonia Gandhi, 70, has served as the Congress chief since 1998 and is already the longest-serving president of the party.