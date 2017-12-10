Headlines

Rahul Gandhi likely to take over as Congress President on December 16: Reports

Pragativadi News Service
Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi is likely to assume his duties as the President of the party on December 16, according to reports.

The formal announcement on the date when he will take over the reins of party will be on Monday. Monday is also the last date of withdrawal of nomination for the election of the Congress president. 89 nominations received in his favour were found to be valid during scrutiny.

Rahul had filed the nomination earlier this week at the party headquarters in the national capital.

Rahul became the Congress vice president in January 2013. His elevation to the party’s top post has been much talked about in party circles for around two years.

The Election Commission has given the party the last extension for completing the internal poll process by the end of 2017.

Sonia Gandhi has been the party’s longest-serving president, having led the party for 19 years since 1998.

