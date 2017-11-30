Latest News Update

Rahul Gandhi likely to file nomination on December 4 for Congress president post

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi is expected to file nomination for the election to the Congress president’s post on December 4, according to sources.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and ex-Union minister AK Antony are likely to propose his candidature.

The notification for the election will be issued on Friday. Nominations can be filed till December 4. Following scrutiny of nominations on December 5, the list of valid candidatures will be put out on the same day at 3:30 pm.

The last date of withdrawal of nomination for the election is December 11 and polling will take place on December 16 in case more than one candidate is in the race. Counting of votes and declaration of results will take

However; the sources said that no other contender is expected to challenge Rahul Gandhi.

