PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

Rahul Gandhi launches “Indira Canteen” in Bengaluru, breakfast for Rs 5, dinner for Rs 10

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Rahul Gandhi

Bengaluru: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched ‘Indira Canteen’ in Bengaluru on Wednesday, which will provide food at a subsidised cost to the poor in Karnataka capital, Bengaluru.

To begin with, the state government is launching 101 Indira canteens, named after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi’s grandmother. A vegetarian breakfast or tiffin, will cost Rs 5 at the Indira canteen, while lunch and dinner will cost Rs 10 each.

Rahul and state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also took a meal at the newly inaugurated Indira Canteen.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in Independence Day speech on Tuesday that the aim is to make Karnataka hunger-free. “I am happy to announce that we are opening on Wednesday, Indira canteens across Bengaluru to feed every day the people from the labour class and poor migrants to the city,” he said.

Tamil Nadu’s popular “Amma” canteens were started by then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in 2013. After its super success, the AIADMK powerhouse, called Amma or mother by millions of her adoring fans and supporters, also launched schemes like subsidised salt, mineral water and cement, all under the brand name Amma.

Siddaramaiah, who also doubles as Karnataka’s finance minister, has set aside Rs 100 crore in the state budget for this year to run the Indira canteens in Bengaluru.

Related Items:, , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

7th Pay 7th Pay
2.4K
Headlines

7th Pay Commission: No hike on minimum pay, allowances for employees
BMC BMC
1.4K
Twin City

BMC conducts raid on various Hotels and Restaurants in Bhubaneswar, seized stale foods
trains trains
1.2K
Twin City

Rescheduled trains, changed routes for modernization work at Cuttack Railway station
transferred transferred
1.1K
Headlines

PF account to be automatically transferred on job switch
Independence Day Independence Day
961
Headlines

Odisha announces Independence Day Ministerial Flag hoisting schedule
To Top