Rahul Gandhi launches “Indira Canteen” in Bengaluru, breakfast for Rs 5, dinner for Rs 10

Bengaluru: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched ‘Indira Canteen’ in Bengaluru on Wednesday, which will provide food at a subsidised cost to the poor in Karnataka capital, Bengaluru.

To begin with, the state government is launching 101 Indira canteens, named after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi’s grandmother. A vegetarian breakfast or tiffin, will cost Rs 5 at the Indira canteen, while lunch and dinner will cost Rs 10 each.

Rahul and state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also took a meal at the newly inaugurated Indira Canteen.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in Independence Day speech on Tuesday that the aim is to make Karnataka hunger-free. “I am happy to announce that we are opening on Wednesday, Indira canteens across Bengaluru to feed every day the people from the labour class and poor migrants to the city,” he said.

Tamil Nadu’s popular “Amma” canteens were started by then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in 2013. After its super success, the AIADMK powerhouse, called Amma or mother by millions of her adoring fans and supporters, also launched schemes like subsidised salt, mineral water and cement, all under the brand name Amma.

Siddaramaiah, who also doubles as Karnataka’s finance minister, has set aside Rs 100 crore in the state budget for this year to run the Indira canteens in Bengaluru.