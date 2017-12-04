Rahul Gandhi files nomination for Congress President Post

New Delhi: Finally put an end to the two-year long speculations about impending elevation, Rahul Gandhi on Monday filed nomination for Congress president’s post at the party headquarters in the national capital.

Party heavyweights like Manmohan Singh, Sushilkumar Shinde, Anand Sharma, Sheila Dikshit, Amarinder Singh, Ahmed Patel, Jithin Das, Mohsina Kidwai and others were present at 24 Akbar Road to extend support to his candidature. Rahul Gandhi signed sets of nomination papers to be filed before the Returning Officer.

In case of no contest, Rahul Gandhi will be elected as the Congress president unopposed later today.

But, if nomination(s) is filed, then the polling will take place on December 16 and the results will be announced on December 19.

Rahul became the Congress vice president in January 2013. His elevation to the party’s top post has been much talked about in party circles for around two years.

The Election Commission has given the party the last extension for completing the internal poll process by the end of 2017.

Sonia Gandhi has been the party’s longest-serving president, having led the party for 19 years since 1998.