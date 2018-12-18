Rahul Gandhi: Cong won’t allow PM to sleep until farm loans waived

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he would not allow the Modi dispensation to rest in peace until the farm loans are waived completely.

Gandhi who addressed the agrarian community of the nation directly from the Parliament attacked the Modi government resorting to crony capitalism.

The Congress president said the union government has turned a blind eye to the loans given to 15 top industrialists of the country, including Anil Ambani.

But, he said, the government has made no effort to alleviate the woes of the farmers in the last four years.

Gandhi said his party has promised to write off loans of the farmers in 10 days.

He said in two states the promise was fulfilled in six hours.

The Congress president told reporters outside the Parliament that they will not let Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sleep until loans of all farmers are waived.