Rahul Gandhi calls on Bhutan PM

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi has met the visiting Bhutanese Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering here on Saturday.

According to reports Gandhi held discussions with him on wide ranging topics relating to politics and other matters of common interest.

Gandhi said he had an excellent meeting today with the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Dr Lotay Tshering.

He took to his twitter handle and said they have discussed the political situation in the region and other matters of common interest.

The Bhutanese Prime Minsiter Tshering arrived here on Friday on a three-day official visit to India.

This is his first official trip abroad after assuming office in October.