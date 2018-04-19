Rahul Gandhi appoints Niranjan Patnaik as new OPCC chief

Bhubaneswar/New Delhi: Political speculations regarding new future of Odisha Congress ended as AICC President Rahul Gandhi today appointed Niranjan Patnaik as the new Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) chief.

The move came after the Congress supremo held a meeting with Senior Congress leaders from Odisha including Prasad Harichandan, Niranjan Patnaik, Narasingha Mishra, Bhakta Das, Pradip Majhi, Chiranjib Biswal and Naba Das.

Here is the full press release issued by AICC:

Besides, three working presidents were also appointed during the meeting.

The leaders had been called in the aftermath of a meeting of newly appointed brigadiers for organizational activity in Odisha.

With an aim to resolve the ongoing infighting in the State Congress and chalk out future course of action, the newly appointed office bearers had met in New Delhi on Monday.

Congress State in-charge Jitendra Singh, three newly-appointed AICC secretaries and a joint secretary for Odisha had discussed party affairs in the State to fix the nuts and bolts.

The meeting decided that Jitendra Singh will hold discussion with senior party members from Odisha in next two days in New Delhi.