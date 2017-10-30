Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of tanking economy deploying two torpedoes of demonetisation, GST

New Delhi: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of tanking the country’s economy by deploying two torpedoes — GST and demonetisation.

Speaking to reporters outside the Congress headquarters in New Delhi, Rahul Gandhi said while the economy was able to withstand the “torpedo” of note ban, it could not withstand the one of GST. The economy, he said, “was in tatters now”.

“The prime minister is not able to understand the feeling of the people and the hurt and sadness these two decisions have caused,” he said.

Terming demonetisation as a big setback, Rahul Gandhi said November 8 was a “sad day” for the country. “They are celebrating November 8, but they need to understand the trouble they caused to the common man…Note ban was like a torpedo,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced on November 8 last year that notes of higher denomination had been scrapped. The Congress is planning nationwide protests on November 8, which is being observed as ‘Black Day’ by other Opposition parties as well.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi chaired a three-hour long meeting with party general secretaries and state in-charges to chalk out plans for the first anniversary of demonetisation. A separate meeting on GST was also attended by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Rahul Gandhi said the party discussed the negative impact caused by demonetisation and GST on the economy. On GST, Rahul Gandhi said it was a good idea that was rushed in and destroyed by the government.