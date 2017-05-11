Rahul advices OPCC leaders to form core group

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi has advised Odisha Pradesh Congress (OPCC) leaders who met him in New Delhi, to form a core group to revive the sagging fortunes of the party in the State.

Jharsuguda Legislator Naba Das said Rahul has advised them to include senior, youth and women leaders in the core group and work at the grassroots level to strengthen the party and also to resolve disputes among several leaders.

He advised that the core group should particularly concentrate in the areas where the party fared badly in the panchayat polls.

Worth mentioning that more than 35 leaders of the State party met the AICC vice-president and held marathon parleys in the background of speculations about change of guard in the PCC. Reportedly, over 25 leaders out of 35 proposed or supported the name of Niranjan Patnaik to take over reigns as PCC president.