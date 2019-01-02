Rafale Verdict: Yahswant Sinha, Arun Shourie move review petition

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Rafale Verdict
5

New Delhi: Former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha ,Arun Shouri and advocate Prashant Bhushan on  Wednesday moved the apex court for a review of Rafale verdict.

The Supreme Court on its December 14 verdict had dismissed all PILs alleging irregularities in the procurement of 36 Rafale jets from France.

Related Posts

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana achieves 6 crore mark

SC to hear plea on Meghalaya mine disaster

Himachal Pradesh to experience snowfall in next two days

In their review plea  they said the judgment “relied upon patently incorrect claims made by the government’’. They have also sought that the plea be heard in an open court.

The apex court had rejected the pleas seeking lodging of an FIR and the court-monitored probe alleging irregularities in the Rs 58,000 crore deal. Both the countries have entered into an inter-governmental agreement (IGA) for the fighter jet deal.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.