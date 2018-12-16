Rafale row: Gujarat CM to hold press meet in Odisha to expose Congress

Bhubaneswar: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will hold a press conference in Odisha on Monday to expose the alleged lie of Congress on Rafale fighter jet deal.

“Rupani will expose the lie of Congress regarding the Rafale deal before the public of Odisha,” BJP spokesperson Golak Mohapatra said.

After the Supreme Court gave a clean chit to the Centre on Rafale deal, the Gujarat CM through the press conference will expose the conspiracy of Congress over the deal, Mohapatra said.

The press conference will be held at Hotel Mayfair in the city tomorrow, Mohapatra informed.

Notably, Supreme Court on November 14 gave a clean chit to the Centre and dismissed a batch of petitions calling for a probe into the controversial Rafale Deal.