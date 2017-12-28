Latest News Update

Rafael Nadal pulls out of Brisbane International

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Rafael Nadal

Sydney: World No1 Rafael Nadal has aborted plans to play in Australian Open lead-up events in Brisbane and Sydney.

Nadal hasn’t played since losing to David Goffin at the World Tour Finals in London and then immediately pulling out of the season-ending championships in mid-November with a knee injury. The Spaniard was scheduled to return to the court at the Brisbane International starting on Saturday, but he says he’s not yet ready for competitive tennis.

“I am sorry to announce I won’t be coming to Brisbane this year. My intention was to play but I am still not ready after last year’s long season and the late start of my preparation,” Nadal tweeted on Thursday.

He indicated he now planned to travel to Australia in January ahead of the Australian Open, the year’s opening Grand Slam event, at Melbourne Park from Jan. 15.

Nadal reached the semifinals in Brisbane early this year before returning to his first Grand Slam final in two-and-a-half years three weeks later at the Australian Open.

The world No. 1 may not be the only high-profile scratching from the Brisbane International, with five-time Australian Open runner-up Andy Murray having delayed his planned Christmas arrival in Australia because of his chronic hip injury.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Delhi Delhi
1.4K
Latest News Update

23-year-old girl alleges rape by senior manager in Delhi
Damodar Rout Damodar Rout
995
Headlines

Naveen dismisses Damodar Rout from Council of Ministers over beggar remark
Odia film industry Odia film industry
937
Entertainment

Flash back of Odia film industry 2017

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top