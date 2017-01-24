Raees vs Kaabil in Wednesday release

Bhubaneswar: While the entire country would be drenched in patriotism on Republic Day, two big banner films are releasing tomorrow to give a good option to people for spending their holiday with some doses of entertainment. While people would have two options to chose, there will be clash between Shahrukh Khan starrer “Raees” and Hrithik Roshan and Yami Goutam starred “Kaabil”.

Raees is a fictitious story of a man in the 1980’s and 90’s Gujarat whose meteoric rise helped him build an entire empire from scratch. It also shows how he became the single most powerful man in the state. While Shaharukh plays the role of Raees, Pakistani actress Mahira Khan plays his love interest in it. The film is directed by Rahul Dholakia and music is by Rm Sampath. Besides Sunny Leone can be seen in it in the item song “laila mein laila”. Nawazuddin Sidiqqui plays an important role in it.

Kaabil is the love story between two blind people played by Hrithik Roshan and Yami Goutam. Directed by Sanjay Gupta and music by Rajesh Roshan, this film is trying to change the fate of Hrithik whose last film was a super flop. Brothers Ronit and Rohit Roy play villains in this flick.

While Kaabil releases in 22 screens in Bhubaneswar, Raees has got only 20 screens. Though multiplex has more number of screens for Raees, single screens have preferred Kaabil.