Rachana to be seen soon with Siddhant again

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: After a very long time, former Odia actress, Rachana Banerjee is all set to return the Ollywood industry with being paired with her all time hero in the Odia film industry, Siddhant Mohapatra.

The ‘superhit jodi’ will again be seen together in an upcoming Odia movie directed by SK Muralidharan.

Rachana’s debut odia movie was ‘Sagar Ganga’ directed by Raju Mishra. She has mainly acted opposite to Siddhanta in Odia films. As per sources, from around 50 Odia movies, she has acted in around 40 movies casting opposite to Siddhant alone. Other co-stars acted opposite Rachana are Anubhav, Mihir Das, Uttam Mohanty, Jishu Sengupta, Jeet, Ferdous and Siddharth.

More details about the most awaited movie pairing the dup would be disclosed soon by the production team.

