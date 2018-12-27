R Balakrishnan appointed chief advisor of special initiatives

Bhubaneswar: Former IAS officer R Balakrishnan, who retired as development commissioner recently, was on Thursday appointed as the chief advisor (special initiatives) in the rank of chief secretary.

According to a notification of planning and convergence department the appointment was made by the order of the Governor.

Balakrishnan will look after special development councils, tribal museum, craft museum, input to heritage cabinet, Odia University and Odia Virtual Academy. He will report to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directly, the notification added.

He will work on an honorary basis and not draw any remuneration. In order to facilitate his assignment, he will be provided with an office with supporting staff, vehicle and quarters for accommodation.

His appointment will come into effect from the date of his joining in the post and will continue to be in force until further orders.

Balakrishnan retired as development commissioner on November 30 and senior IAS officer Asit Tripathy took over as the new development commissioner.