Quota for acid attack survivors, people with disability in government jobs

New Delhi: People with autism, mental illnesses, intellectual disability and victims of acid attacks will now get quota in central government jobs, as per reports.

In case of direct recruitment, four per cent of the total number of vacancies, up from the existing three per cent, in groups A, B and C shall be reserved for people with benchmark disabilities, reports said.

Benchmark disability means a person with not less than forty per cent of a specified disability.

Meanwhile, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) recently wrote to all central government departments to ensure that one per cent of each posts be reserved for people with blindness and low vision; deaf and hard of hearing; locomotor disability including cerebral palsy, leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims and muscular dystrophy.

One per cent posts each shall be also reserved for people suffering from autism, intellectual disability, specific learning disability and mental illness, it said.

The move to enhance reservation quota for those with learning disability and acid attack victims comes after passage of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, and the notification of relevant rules in this regard.

As per an earlier order of the DoPT, issued in 2005, three per cent of the total posts were to be reserved for people with disabilities.