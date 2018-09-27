Queue system at Jagannath temple from October

Puri: Queue system will be introduced at Jagannath temple in Puri on a trial basis from October 1, informed Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Pradipta Mohapatra today.

Mohapatra said rate chart of Mahaprasad will be put up at Ananda Bazaar of Srimandir. Besides, toilets will be constructed around the outer side of the shrines.

“Following the approval of the state government, uniform policy regarding the sale of Srimandir land will be changed. Donation system will be banned at the temple as per the proposal of the Supreme Court,” Mohapatra said.

He said that donation boxes will be installed in and outside the temple. The temple administration will appeal to the apex court to uphold the hereditary service system of servitors at Srimandir, Mohapatra added.

These decisions have been taken at a meeting of the temple managing committee under the chairmanship of Gajapati Maharaja today.

Besides, the meeting decided not to make public the probe report of Brahma Parivartan fiasco. “Being a sensitive issue the contents will not be divulged even through RTI,” Mohapatra said.