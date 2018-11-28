Quake of 5.5 magnitude jolts Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi: The Myanmar-India border region on Wednesday was jolted by an earthquake measuring 5.5 on Richter scale.It struck the region around 3:47 PM.

Reports said tremors were felt in Dibrugarh East, Dimapur Sadar, Imphal, Nagaon and Silchar.

The quake’s epicentre was located at a latitude of 27.3 degrees north and longitude of 96.9 degrees east. It occurred at a depth of 10 KM,Indian Meteorological Department said.

It may be recalled on November 11, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.2 had jolted Palghar district of Maharashtra.There were no casualties.