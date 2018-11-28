Quake of 5.5 magnitude jolts Arunachal Pradesh

NationalHeadlines
By pragativadinewsservice
Quake of 5.5 magnitude
13

New Delhi: The Myanmar-India border region on Wednesday was jolted by an earthquake measuring 5.5 on Richter scale.It struck the region around 3:47 PM.

Reports said tremors were felt in Dibrugarh East, Dimapur Sadar, Imphal, Nagaon and Silchar.

Related Posts

SC hands over Bihar Shelter Home cases to CBI

Madhya Pradesh records 68.99 per cent voting till 5 pm

Bus fares reduced across categories in Odisha

The quake’s epicentre  was located at a latitude of 27.3 degrees north and longitude of 96.9 degrees east. It occurred at a depth of 10 KM,Indian Meteorological Department said.

It may be recalled on November 11, an earthquake with a magnitude of  3.2  had jolted Palghar district  of Maharashtra.There were no casualties.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.