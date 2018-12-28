Quake jolts Indonesia again

Jakarta: An earthquake measuring 6.1-magnitude on Richter scale has jolted Indonesia on Friday.

There was no immediate report of any casualty, officials said. Officials said it hit Papua Barat province of Indonesia.

The quake had its epicenter of 26 km under Manokwari town, the officials said.

There was no major damage or casualty, Indonesia’s national disaster management agency spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.

The tremors only triggered panic, people were rushing outside their houses. The jolts were strongly felt for five minutes, the report added.

This comes days after a Tsunami struck the Indonesian islands of Java and Sumatra on December 22. Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire.