QR codes for heritage monuments soon in city

Bhubaneswar: Historic monuments in the city will soon get QR codes as per a new plan of the BMC and BDA. Also, audio guides for the heritage walk and a heritage cycle tour are on the cards.

In a move that can put the city in a league of a handful world cities where QR codes are made on monuments, the temples and other heritage structures here will get installation of QR codes. On being scanned through the smartphone, these QR codes can help visitors get the detailed information of the monument and its history, pictures and so on. This will be a unique approach to tourism through technological innovation. Similarly, audio guide can help the disabled, specially visually challenged navigate during a heritage walk while heritage cycle tour can be refreshing in the bylanes of Old Town.

With the weekly heritage walks becoming immensely popular, this move can help tourists from all over the globe to know more about Odisha’s heritage.

Till date eight heritage walks have been scheduled on Sunday and one special one for an architecture college students of Bengaluru. All these were jointly sponsored by BDA, BMC and Odisha Tourism while De Tour Odisha conducted the events.

In fact, during the last two months time more than 300 took part. Participants from US, UK, Europe and metros across India and from almost all other states includng tour operators and tourism and guide students also participated.

Interesting facts on temples, legends associated with Ekamra Kshetra and stories written as poems on beautiful carvings were discussed by guides.

The influence of Buddhism over 10th Century Mukteswar temple, well-known for its unique arch, its ancient sundial, stories on Panchatantra carved on its windows of delicate design, interior designs in its Jagamohana and the beautiful nayika statutes around the temple attracted the gaze of the visitors.

The beautiful Parasuraeswar of 7th Century AD, which for the first time introduced a visitors hall into the main temple also attracted the participants.

The Kotitirtheswar Lane, Bindusagar Parikrama, kitchens of Anantavasudev Temple, the only Vishnu shrine in Bhubaneswar, Lingaraj and Chitrakarini temples were also visited and appreciated.

The excavated portions of Sari Deula, under ASI was an interesting learning experience for the members of Ekamra Walks to know the traditional temple building style and architecture of the Kalingan era.

The beautiful Khakara styled temple of Vaitaal with a distinct Dravidian influence was also a centre of attraction and its twin influnces of Buddhism and Hinduism.

Last but not the least, the uniqueness of Ekamra Van, the medicinal plant garden, also attracted the heritage connoisseurs and history and archaeology lovers.

While the heritage walk titled Ekamra Walks have been free for participants so far, there will be a minimal fee introduced soon to promote the event, said sources.