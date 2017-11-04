PV Sindhu slams Indigo airlines employee over rude behaviour

Mumbai: Ace shuttler PV Sindhu on Saturday tweeted about ‘a very bad experience’ on an Indigo flight while travelling from Hyderabad to Mumbai this morning.

Sorry to say ..i had a very bad experience😤when i was flying by 6E 608 flight to bombay on 4th nov the ground staff by name Mr ajeetesh(1/3) — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) November 4, 2017

Sindhu claimed that a member of Indigo’s ground staff spoke very rudely with her while she was about to board the flight.

In a series of tweets, the Olympic silver medallist claimed that Ajeetesh, who as per her works for Indigo, behaved rudely with her and an air hostess who intervened to advise him against doing so.

Sindhu tweeted. “Ground staff (skipper) mr ajeetesh behaved very badly and rudely with me. When the air hostess Ms ashima tried to advise him to behave properly with the passenger (me) but to my surprise he behaved very rudely with her. If this type of people work for a rupted (sic) airline like indigo they will spoil their reputation @IndiGo6E,” she posted on Twitter.

Indigo responded through their Twitter handle, asking whether they could speak with her.

However, Sindhu asked them to instead get in touch with the aforementioned air-hostess.