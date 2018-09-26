Purnima Hembram enters final of 100m hurdles

Bhubaneswar: Odia athlete Purnima Hembram has entered the finals of 100-metre hurdles in the 58th National Open Athletic Championships on Wednesday.

Purnima qualified for the finals after clocking 14.23 second in the semi-final heat. The final round of the 100-metre hurdles is scheduled for today.

On the other hand, Amiya Malik could not qualify for the finals after he finished the semi-final round with 10.73 sec.

On Tuesday, five athletes clinched gold medals in their respective fields- S Siba and Sarmila Kumar in Javelin throw, Murli Kumar Gavit of Gujarat in 10000m, Rinu Renu of Haryana for triple jump, Surya in 10,000m.