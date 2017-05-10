State at Large

Puri temple reform panel forms servitors’ team to inspect condition of kitchen

Pragativadi News Service



Puri: Justice B P Das commission has constituted a 5-member team of servitors to inspect condition of Sri Jagannath temple kitchen. The reform panel also asked the servitors’ team to submit report after reviewing condition of the temple’s Rosaghara (kitchen) in a month time.

Earlier, The Justice BP Das Commission had submitted its first interim report to the State Government on April 20. The panel was formed to review and restructure the administration and operation of the Puri temple.

Justice BP Das submitted the report of about 1000 pages to Law Minister Arun Sahoo in Bhubaneswar. The Commission was constituted in July last year after the Niladri Bije fiasco during which servitors misbehaved with Puri Collector and some journalists.

