Puri Srimandir Sevayat Nijog allows ASI to begin repair work of Jaya-Vijaya Dwar

Puri: In a development, the Bhitara Sevayat Nijog of the Puri Srimandir has allowed to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to begin repair work of the Jaya-Vijaya Dwar.

This was decided at a meeting presided over by the chief administrator of Shri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Pradip Jena last evening in the presence of the ASI officials and engineers.

Specific instructions have been given to the ASI officials to ensure that the rituals of the Lords will not be disrupted during the repair of the Jaya-Vijaya Dwar, a servitor said. It has been decided that the repair work of the Jaya-Vijaya Dwar will be stopped during the rituals, he added.

Notably, ASI on April 24 had informed the Orissa High Court that it will take up the repair work of the Jaya-Vijaya Dwar of the Jagannath Temple from May 1.

The ASI, in an affidavit, had apprised the court of that it will take at least a month complete the repair work of the temple to which the court directed to complete its work by May 31.