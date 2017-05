Puri-Somnath special train would have stoppage at Srikakulam

Bhubaneswar: The Puri-Somnath special train via Ahmadabad, Nagpur, Raipur, Rayagada and Vizianagaram would have stoppages at Srikakulam Road and Palasa station as well, informed an East Coast Railway (ECoR) press note.

The train leaving Somnath at 7.20 am on every Saturday between May 13 and July 1 and would reach Puri at 10.05 am on every Monday during the period. In the return direction, the Puri-Somnath special train leaving Puri at 7.45 pm on every Wednesday between May 17 and July 5 would reach at Somnath at 9 pm on every Friday.

In the additional stoppages, the Somnath-Puri special train would reach Srikakulam Road at 2 am and leave at 2.02 am and reach Palasa at 2.45 am and leave 2.47 am towards Puri. In the return direction, the Puri-Somnath train would arrive at Palasa at 12.25 am and leave at 12.47 ad and the reach Srikakulam Road at 1.20 am and leave at 1.22 am towards Somnath.