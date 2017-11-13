Puri Shankaracharya joins protest row to ‘Padmavati’ release

Puri: Another trouble mounted to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavati’, with Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati joining the protesters in opposing the release of Bhansali’s magnum opus.

The Puri Shankaracharya alleged that the film makers have distorted the character of Rani Padmavati and advised them to regret for distorting the history of India and seek exemplary forgiveness so that no one will ever dare to make the same mistake in future.

“The character of Rani Padmavati (Padmini) has been distorted by the film makers. They must understand that people of the Western countries also have showed their great respect and bowed their heads for the character and life of Padmavati (Padmini),” said the Shankaracharya.

“We do not threaten them (film makers) of any punishment rather advise them to regret for their mistake and ask pardon so that no one will ever dare to distort the holy history of India again,” he added.

‘Padmavati’ has been facing a lot of trouble since early this year. Recently, Bhansali was assaulted by activists of a Rajput community group, Karni Sena, during a shooting in Jaipur. The shooting set was also torched.

The movie is scheduled to release on December 1.