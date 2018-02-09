Puri Shankaracharya confirms Maha Shivaratri on Feb 14

Bhubaneswar: Puri Sankaracharya today confirmed that Maha Shivaratri celebrations this year falls on February 14 and not February 13.

He cleared the confusion over the dates of Maha Shivaratri celebrations as the devotees of Lord Shiva have been in a dilemma over the date of the festival following different mentions in different almanacks.

Devotees were in a confused state following opinion difference between astrologers. While the Kohinoor press calendar has mentioned February 14 as Maha Shivaratri, some other experts in the field of astrology claimed that the Kohinoor Press almanack is not correct and said the muhurat starts on February 13 night and extends till next night, which has raised diverse views and confusion. They even pointed out that Shiva shrines across India are celebrating the festival on February 13.

However, the State Government has declared a holiday on February 14th for Maha Shivaratri.