Puri Santanu Patra suicide: His wife, her paramour arrested

Puri: In a major development to the suicide of Santanu Patra of Gudibhingura village in Puri district, Sadar police today arrested the deceased’s wife Anita Pradhan and her alleged paramour, Amaresh Swain.

Earlier, Santanu Patra, an engineer working in an IT firm in Bengaluru had committed suicide on November 9 after recording a 15-minute video and going live on Facebook, in which he had accused his wife of having extra-marital affair.

Santanu had also alleged in the video that his life was completely shattered while his image in society was tarnished due to his wife’s illicit affair and his wife’s family members were mentally torturing him frequently after he came to know about his wife’s infidelity, following which he was taking the extreme step, he claimed in the live video.

However, during preliminary interrogation, Santanu’s wife Anita and Amaresh with whom her marriage was fixed earlier had denied any involvement in the case.

Police had initiated an investigation after registering a case under section 306 of IPC and had begun a probe taking into account mobile call details, Facebook chats and other messages on WhatsApp, said Puri SP Sarthak Sarangi.

“During the investigation, both Anita and Amaresh’s mobile records confirmed that they were in contact with each other after marriage and were involved in an extra-marital affair as alleged by Santanu,” Sarangi added.

Earlier on Monday, police had booked Anita and her alleged lover Amaresh under Sections 306, 506, 34 of Indian Penal Code.