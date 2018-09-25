Puri road mishap: Naveen announces Rs 2L ex-gratia for kin

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep grief at the death of five persons of Ganjam’s Patrapur, who met a road accident on their way to Puri today, and announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia each for the victim’s next of kin.

Terming the incident unfortunate that took place at Jagannath Sadak today, the Chief Minister conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved families of the deceased persons.

Earlier in the morning, five persons including two minors and a woman of a family died after the car in which they were travelling plunged into a road side canal near near Rua village under Chandanpur police limits on New Jagannath road in Puri.

Reportedly, the ill-fated family along with others was headed to the Pilgrim city in a Mahindra Bolero and a pick-up van to immerse ashes of a family member.

The car driver lost control over the vehicle neat Rua village and overturned into a road side canal resulting in death of five.