Puri Rath Yatra: Defective parts of Chariot wheels replaced

Puri: The chariot construction engineering committee for the annual Rath Yatra in Puri, today replaced the defective axles and wheel spokes in Devadalan and Taladhwaja chariots of Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra respectively.

On the other hand, the 40-feet long ‘Dhaura Katha’ of the Taladhwaja chariot was also replaced. The wheel and axle of the chariots will be placed on the occasion of Bhaunri Jatra which is scheduled to be held on Monday.

“Raw logs brought from saw mills develop minor cracks after being exposed to external weather over a period of time”, a member of the engineering panel said.

Earlier on Saturday, members of the committee spotted cracks on the spokes of Devadalan and axle of Taladhwaja was found to be weak.

Meanwhile, the chariot construction work by the Maharana servitors is on full swing and is expected to be completed within the scheduled time period.