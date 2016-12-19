Puri temple neglected by state government, says Gajapati

Puri: With the repair works of Jagamohan the ceiling of Puri Jagannath temple delayed, non-coordination between core committee & ASI, inept administrative measures leading to many controversies, state government’s failure to find plausible solution to all these, Gajpati Dibyasingh Deb on Sunday lamented the sorry tale of the 12th century shrine.

Speaking at a public meeting on Sunday Gajapati had said many things can be done for Shrimandir but nothing has been done. Many welfare and developmental projects has been planned for the temple but they have never been implemented.

The king informed that the holy city has been selected as one of the 10 heritage cities in the country and the Icon City Project is being implemented whereby lot of big initiatives have been announced but implementation has always been a question.

Lots of discussions in this regard needed to be done, Gajapati had said.

Earlier today the temple received a record 10,344 affidavits as part of the temple reform measures. Due to breaking of age old traditions and lots of controversies like Niladri Bije fiasco, breakage of no-touch to deities and misappropriation, the state government had set up a judicial commission in July to bring reforms in the 12th century shrine.

Security arrangement of the temple, proper management of the Lord’s rituals, devotees’ amenities, training and amenities for the family members of servitors, propaganda of Jagannath cult and whatever the commission deems to be required for the best management of the Temple have been included in the reform measures.

Time after time many such measures have been taken to streamline smooth administration and functioning of the temple and its rich heritage but to no avail.

Besides, repair works of Jagmohan is also lagging behind as High Court has asked for fresh status reports from Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on repair works yet another time.