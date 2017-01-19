Crime

Puri murder main culprit in remand

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
murder in puri

Puri: The main accused in murder of hotelier and advocate Chandan Behera on January 8 has been taken into remand by police today. Police had sought a seven day remand for the accused Narendranath Das alias Litu at an SDJM court in the city but got permission for a five day remand.

Litu, who was initially absconding, had surrendered before a Court on Wednesday after which police arrested him. Overall, eight people have been arrested in the case including Behera’s wife Nibedita who had plotted the murder with Litu.

Police sources said as per initial investigation the crime was an outcome of property dispute.

Related Items:,
Comments

Most Popular

Siberia Lord Jagannath Siberia Lord Jagannath
6.9K
Culture

Lord Jagannath carved out of ice in Siberia
Pan card design changed Pan card design changed
2.5K
Headlines

PAN card revives with a new design
Rachana-Siddhant Rachana-Siddhant
2.5K
Entertainment

Rachana to be seen soon with Siddhant again
Barabati Stadium Barabati Stadium
2.4K
Headlines

India-England ODI : Barabati braces up
bike bike
1.9K
State at Large

Bike borne constables collide with tree, die
To Top