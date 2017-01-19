Puri murder main culprit in remand

Puri: The main accused in murder of hotelier and advocate Chandan Behera on January 8 has been taken into remand by police today. Police had sought a seven day remand for the accused Narendranath Das alias Litu at an SDJM court in the city but got permission for a five day remand.

Litu, who was initially absconding, had surrendered before a Court on Wednesday after which police arrested him. Overall, eight people have been arrested in the case including Behera’s wife Nibedita who had plotted the murder with Litu.

Police sources said as per initial investigation the crime was an outcome of property dispute.