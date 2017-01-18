Crime

Puri murder: Main culprit Littu arrested

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
puri murder

Puri: In the Puri murder case of advocate and hotelier Chandan Behera, today the main culprit Narendranath Das alias Littu surrendered. He was absconding since January 8.

Littu surrendered before an SDJM Court following which police has arrested him and will be taking him into remand for which it will be applying, said police sources.

On Monday, police had arrested Behera’s wife Nibedita as the main conspirator of the murder. As per police information, she had planned her husband’s murder for his property.

Police has arrested eight people in the case so far.

Behera was hacked to death on January 8 in the premises of his lodge Sai Kutir by his former employees.

