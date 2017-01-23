Puri murder: Main culprit in custody post remand

Puri: In the murder case of hotelier and advocate Chandan Behera, police has taken main culprit Narendranath Das alias Litu in custody after his five day remand completed on Sunday.

Litu was interrogated by police after being taken into remand on Wednesday. Police brought him before Court and then took him in custody.

Puri SP Sarthak Sadangi said, during interrogation Litu revealed that Behera’s wife Nibedita had promised him a share in her husband’s property if the murder plot succeeded. Litu appointed the four accused Kalia, Jaga, Kapila and Baraju, who have been arrested earlier, for the crime. He also brought up names of two scribes and two advocates but police is yet to get clarity if they are connected in the murder plot.

Already, Nibedita has sold off one property of Behera and police is probing the details of the deal. Police is also conducting marathon interrogation of others arrested in the case.