Crime

Puri murder: Hotelier’s wife main culprit

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
murder in puri

Puri: The main culprit behind hotelier and advocate Chandan Behera’s murder is his wife Nibedita Behera, said Puri SP Sarthak Sarangi. Police arrested her today along with another accused Littu making it five arrests in the case so far.

Sarangi said Nibedita had plotted the murder of her husband Chandan to take over his property. “She was the brain behind the crime and had planned the contract killing of the hotelier. We have arrested her and another main accused Littu,” said Sarangi.

Behera was hacked to death on the lawn of his lodge on January 8. Police had arrested three of his former employees who had helped him acquire land for his hotels. The trio, Basudev Bhatta alias Jaga, Brajabandhu alias Baraja and Kapilas alias Kapila, had confessed their crime.

Related Items:, ,
Comments

Most Popular

Siberia Lord Jagannath Siberia Lord Jagannath
6.6K
Culture

Lord Jagannath carved out of ice in Siberia
naveen's team naveen's team
5.9K
Headlines

Star power in Naveen team; Pappu dropped
upcoming upcoming
3.5K
Entertainment

Babushan’s new upcoming Odia movie “Suna Pila Tike Screw Dhila”
Reliance Reliance
2.5K
Business

Reliance Jio plans Rs 1500 smartphones
Pan card design changed Pan card design changed
2.1K
Headlines

PAN card revives with a new design
To Top