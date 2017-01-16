Puri murder: Hotelier’s wife main culprit

Puri: The main culprit behind hotelier and advocate Chandan Behera’s murder is his wife Nibedita Behera, said Puri SP Sarthak Sarangi. Police arrested her today along with another accused Littu making it five arrests in the case so far.

Sarangi said Nibedita had plotted the murder of her husband Chandan to take over his property. “She was the brain behind the crime and had planned the contract killing of the hotelier. We have arrested her and another main accused Littu,” said Sarangi.

Behera was hacked to death on the lawn of his lodge on January 8. Police had arrested three of his former employees who had helped him acquire land for his hotels. The trio, Basudev Bhatta alias Jaga, Brajabandhu alias Baraja and Kapilas alias Kapila, had confessed their crime.