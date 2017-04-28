Headlines

Puri Jailor under vigilance net

Pragativadi News Service
Puri: Vigilance sleuths on Thursday conducted simultaneous raid at the house of Surendra Prusty Jailor of the District Jail here in the city for accumulation of disproportionate assets to his known source of income.

Four teams of the state vigilance department simultaneously raided four places in various areas including jailor’s office and government quarters here, at his residence at Bhubaneswar Bapuji Nagar area and his ancestral house in Sankhachilla area of Jajpur district.

A seven member team was created in every group to conduct raid at the four places.

Puri Vigilance Division Inspector Biswa Prakash Pattnaik has said that said that each team consisted of seven to eight number of vigilance sleuths from both Puri and Bhubaneswar Vigilance wings.

