Puri hotel bachelor party was illegal: Puri SP

Puri: After criticism for its soft corner in the ‘bachelor party’ incident at Toshali Sands Resort in the city, Puri police today assured investigation into the matter.

Puri SP Sarthak Sarangi said as the organizers of the party were not having the required permission to hold a dance event, they would be brought under the law for the illegal act.

The bachelor party was held on last Wednesday night at Toshali Sands Resort located along Puri-Konark marine drive. It is alleged that the party was organised by a political leader from Berhampur.

The Marine Drive Police had conducted the raid and disrupted the party over the legality of the event, detaining at least 25 men and women participants of the party and were released after brief questioning, on that day.

However, police’s action was criticised from different sections of society recently, after videos showing scantily dressed girls dancing in front of boys, in suggestive manner in that party went viral on social media.